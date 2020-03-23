Police launch appeal after suspicious fire in north-east town

A fire that tore through a derelict building in a north-east town is being treated as suspicious.

Crews were called to the blaze on Commercial Street, Macduff shortly before 3pm yesterday and left the scene more than two hours later.

There were no injuries.

Police have said they are treating the incident as suspicious and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The fire service and police have launched a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming of Aberdeenshire CID said: “Firstly I would like the thank members of the public for their patience and assistance so far and also to ask people to stay away from the area for now to allow emergency services and engineers to carry out the required work at the scene.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who may have been in the Commercial Street area of Macduff around 2.45 pm on Sunday, March 22 and may have witnessed suspicious activity.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 1723 of March 22.”