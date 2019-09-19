Police launch appeal after several vehicles stolen in north-east

Police are appealing for information following a spate of vehicle thefts across the north-east.

A grey Ford Focus ST (reg. R33 GJS) was stolen between 6.00pm and 7.00pm last night from outside Caledonia House, Midmill Industrial Estate, Kintore.

Police have received reports that this vehicle was last seen driving along Mid Street, Keith.

Also, between 8.00pm last night and 7.00am this morning a Land Rover Defender (reg. GL07 EDC) was stolen from outside Darnfold Toll, Durris, Banchory.

A silver/grey Ford Transit van (reg. SV65 ZRG) was stolen overnight from Morningside Road, Aberdeen.

Inquiries into these incidents remain ongoing and police are keeping an open mind as to whether they are related.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “We ask members of the public to remain diligent and urge anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles to contact us

“With three vehicles taken in one night we really need the public to assist us. To avoid being the victim of such crimes ensure you lock your vehicle when you leave it unattended, lock your doors and windows to your house, especially overnight, and keep your car keys in a safe place, preferably not next to the front door.

“I can give reassurance that where vehicles are reported stolen we use all available means open to us to recover them. It can be several hours between a vehicle being stolen and it being reported to police so any sightings or any information about suspicious activity can be really important. I would encourage members of the public to remain diligent and anyone with information that they think is relevant, no matter how small, to call us.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 0498 on 19 September, or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.