Police launch appeal after several hit-and-run incidents in north-east town

Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of hit-and-run incidents in a north-east town.

Officers were called to the Swan Road and Barratt Drive areas of Ellon at 12.10am on Wednesday morning following reports of a black pick-up style vehicle crashing into multiple parked cars and then failing to stop.

Police are carrying out inquiries and are asking residents with private CCTV to check their footage between 11.30pm on Tuesday night and 12.30am on Wednesday morning for any clues.

Residents in this area are also urged to check their vehicles to ensure there is not any unreported damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS-20200225 -4018.