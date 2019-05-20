Police launch appeal after man found seriously injured on north-east street

Police are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured on a north-east street.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital with a head injury after being found on Reiket Lane in Elgin around 8.25pm last night.

His condition is serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed by police officers, while he was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, and remained closed this morning.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Firstly I would like to thank the motorist who stopped at the scene and contacted emergency services for help, and to all those who have provided assistance so far.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of how this man came to be injured. Following a road collision investigation carried out at the scene, one line of inquiry being pursued is that he was involved in a collision with a vehicle. We are, however, keeping an open mind.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the Reiket Lane area around 8.20pm last night and who saw anything that could assist to get in touch, in particular if you saw a man in his twenties wearing a maroon top, blue jeans and black boots.

“A review of CCTV and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out and I urge anyone with any information to get in touch with police if you haven’t spoken to an officer already – please quote incident number 3927 of May 19.”