Police launch appeal after man attacked on Aberdeen street

A man was attacked on an Aberdeen street, sparking a police probe.

The man was on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen – near the junction with Oldmeldrum Road – when he was set upon by another man.

It happened at around 4.40pm on Monday, though police only revealed details of the incident last night.

Now investigating officers are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Police are also urging anyone who witnessed the assault or those with dash cam footage to contact them.

They said they want to speak to the rider of a white Honda motorbike who “approached a male cyclist”.

It is understood the victim of the attack was not seriously injured.

Bucksburn Community Policing Constable Andrew Douglas made the appeal for assistance from members of the public.

He said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a man on a white Honda motorbike approaching a male cyclist in the area or any passing motorist who may have any dash cam footage around this time.

“If you noticed anything, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2333 of the November 11.

Alternatively, they can call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.