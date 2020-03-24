Police launch appeal after hedge deliberately set on fire in north-east garden

Police have launched an appeal for information after a hedge was deliberately set on fire in a north-east town.

The fire, which happened between 12.45am and 1.15am on Sunday in a garden in Ramsay Road, Banchory, spread and caused damage to a wooden fence and log store nearby.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire and police are treating the incident as wilful.

Police Constable Adam Ingram said: “Fortunately no one was injured as a result of this reckless act nevertheless we need the help of local people to help trace the person or persons responsible.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ramsay Road at this time and may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1232 of Sunday, 22 March, 2020.”

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.