Police launch appeal after hare coursing incident in north-east village

Police are appealing for information following an incident of hare coursing in a north-east village.

A number of men were seen in the Fochabers area between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday with two large greyhound-type dogs.

They were spotted in the Dipple area and were seen leaving in a Mercedes C230 car.

PC Hannah Haywood, from Buckie Police Station, said: “We have been carrying out inquiries in the area following reports of this crime and are asking for anyone with further information to please come forward.

“This includes whether you saw the activities take place, or saw such a car in the nearby area on Thursday evening.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3131 of 30 April. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.