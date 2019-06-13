Police launch appeal after four vehicles stolen in north-east

Police are appealing for help to trace four vehicles stolen in the north-east.

A silver/grey Audi A4 (reg B20 RTN) and red Mini Countryman (reg BH03 PEH) were stolen overnight from the Earlswells Road area of Cults.

A blue Audi RS8 was stolen from the Stewart Road area of Alford, but has since been recovered by police.

A black BMW 320 (reg LC12 OSD) was stolen from the Whitehall Place area of Rosemount between Tuesday morning and this morning.

A police statement said: “Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of the outstanding vehicles of if they have seen them being driven overnight/this morning we would ask that they contact police as soon as possible.”

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “To reduce the likelihood of your vehicle being stolen always make sure you lock it when leaving it unattended, don’t keep the ignition keys near to the front door and make sure you keep all of the doors of your property locked, especially at night.”

Anyone with information about any of these vehicles is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0501 of 13 June for Cults and Rosemount and 0491 of 13 June for Alford.