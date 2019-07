Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in a north-east village.

Officers are looking to trace a black Volvo S60 – registration number ST12 KZX – which was stolen from The Square in Tarland in the early hours of yesterday.

A police statement said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 using ref. no. CF0183540719.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter