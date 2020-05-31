Police launch appeal after car stolen in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Aberdeen.

A blue Skoda Fabia – registration SW15 XHU – is believed to have been stolen from outside a property on Hilton Drive between 10pm on Friday and 8am yesterday.

PC Beattie, from the Mastrick Community Policing Team, said: “Anyone with information on the car and its whereabouts is encouraged to call Police on 101, quoting incident 1216 of 30 May.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”