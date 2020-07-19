Police launch appeal after car set on fire in Aberdeen street

Police have launched an appeal after a car was set alight in an Aberdeen street.

A black Vauxhall Vectra was set alight outside a property in Oldtown Terrace at around 2.15am yesterday.

Officers are asking residents in the area to check their dashcam and CCTV footage for anything that could help with inquiries.

Detective Constable Graham Crawford, Aberdeen CID, said: “Although this incident happened in the early of hours of the morning, we are appealing to members of the public who might have seen anyone acting suspiciously around that time to come forward.

“If you think you have information that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 0565 of Saturday, 18 July, 2020.”