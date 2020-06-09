Police launch appeal after alcohol stolen from north-east properties

Police have launched an investigation after a youth was found in possession of a large quantity of alcohol.

It is believed the alcohol was taken from properties within the Laurencekirk area between 9pm yesterday and 5am today.

Two youths were confronted by police after reports were received from local residents, one male threw roofing slates and metal bars at officers.

Constable Morgan Reid, of the Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the owners of the property, primarily alcohol, and local residents who may have CCTV in the Kirkburn and Garvoch area are asked to make contact in case they have captured anything of evidential value.”

Police are following a positive line of inquiry into this incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0461 of Monday 9 June 2020, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.