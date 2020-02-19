Police launch appeal after a trailer stolen from Aberdeen retail park

Police are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen from an Aberdeen retail park.

The trailer was taken from Kittybrewster Retail Park between 1pm on Friday and 9am on Monday.

It is described as purple, with a metal frame and is around 5ft long and 4ft wide.

The trailer had a tailboard lighting system with the registration plate SV56 EPU.

Sergeant Mike Stobie, of the Kittybrewster Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind business owners and employees to be mindful of security measures to help protect their buildings, vehicles, plant equipment and tools.

“Taking measures to security mark items, fit immobilisation/tracking systems, anchor immovable objects, store vehicles within well-lit CCTV covered areas and maintain accurate records of equipment can help.

“Specifically regarding trailers or caravans, I would advise to fit a physical barrier to deter thefts, for instance a combination hitch lock anti-theft device, wheel clamp or ground anchor. Installing an alarm and tracking system can also prevent being a victim of crime.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 759 of February 18.