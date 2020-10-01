Police launch appeal after £2,000 worth of power tools and computing equipment stolen

Power tools and computer equipment worth more than £2,000 have been stolen from a property near Fraserburgh.

Thieves targeted the premises north of Whitewall, Tyrie, between 5.30pm yesterday and 6.30am today.

Constable Craig Bruce of Fraserburgh community policing team said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or any unusual vehicles in the area to contact us.

“We would also like to speak to anyone with information on individuals potentially trying to sell such items.

“Rural crime is a priority to us and I encourage anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.