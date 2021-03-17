Police keen to speak to cyclist after car is set on fire in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are seeking to speak to a cyclist after a car was set on fire in the Mastrick area of the city.

Emergency services were called to East Main Avenue on Monday evening after a red Vauxhall Astra VXR was discovered ablaze.

One appliances from Aberdeen were dispatched to the scene around 7.50pm using one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

No-one was injured as a result of the blaze, which officers are treating as wilful.

Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in the Mastrick area on Monday, 15… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Police are appealing to speak to a cyclist seen in the area at the time of the fire.

Detective Constable James Dainton said: “We continue to conduct enquiries into this wilful fire raising and I am appealing to anyone who may have information in connection to come forward.

“A cyclist on a silver bike was seen in the area shortly before, travelling on Mastrick Drive before turning into East Main Avenue. We believe this person may be connected to the fire.

“Anyone who saw this cyclist or saw suspicious behaviour in the area shortly before or after is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3047 of 15 March 2021.”