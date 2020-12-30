Police keen to educate, not punish, to encourage safer driving in north-east

Police are keen to educate, rather than punish, north-east motorists in a bid to encourage safe and responsible driving.

North-east roads policing officer Phil Cameron spoke to the Evening Express, as part of its road safety series, about the kind of work carried out on a day-to-day basis and the attitudes of drivers.

PC Cameron, who is based in Elgin, covers the whole of Moray and can be called anywhere in the Grampian region for specific incidents such as serious crashes.

He said: “Generally we’re out stopping vehicles, checking them for roadworthiness, carrying out speed checks.

“It’s not all about enforcement, some folk you’ll stop and it will be about education, things to do with their lights or they need to get their tyres checked.

“It’s just about advice sometimes more than booking people. It’s not about going out and booking people left, right and centre.

“Getting the point across about road safety can be beneficial, especially with younger drivers, speaking to them and making sure they’re aware of the things they need to be doing to keep themselves safe.”

One of the most common driving offences is speeding, and PC Cameron stressed that limits are in place for a reason and can often mean the difference between life and death in the event of a crash.

He said: “I think everybody has a different perception of speed. The problem sometimes is people can overestimate their ability to drive at speed, and that’s where they get themselves into situations where they lose control.

“With the speed limits, that’s what they’ve been set at. Speed limits are there as a limit, not a target. Sometimes you need to drive to the conditions.

“Folk driving at 50mph on a 60mph road could be driving at 50mph because that’s what they need to drive at at that time; 60mph may not be the safest speed even though it’s the limit.

“In your built-up areas, the difference between driving at 30mph and 40mph can be the difference, if you had a collision with a pedestrian, between that pedestrian living and dying.

“On main roads, the difference between 60mph and 80mph can be the difference between a collision having serious consequences or not.

“That’s what I say to folk, if something was to go wrong, has your speed been a factor?

“In winter the road conditions make a big difference, things like overhanging trees, if you’re coming along and you’re speeding and you come to a shaded area. The road might be fine in a big open stretch, but if you come to an area where there are trees there’s more potential for ice on the road.

“If you’re going fast there’s more potential for you to crash when you’ve come into an area which is sheltered.”

PC Cameron, who has been with the police for 17 years and joined road policing a year ago, has also encountered his fair share of questionable excused for speeding.

He said: “‘I need to get to the doctor’, ‘I need to get to the dentist’, these kinds of things, ‘I was running late for a job’. You do get a lot of excuses from people, but on the other hand as well you do get a lot of people who go ‘I’ve got no reason for doing it’, so you get both sides of the coin.”

And he also warned of the dangers of drinking alcohol and driving.

He said: “I always say to folk ‘if you want to have a drink, don’t drive’.

“Even that one drink can put you over the limit.

“With Covid, there’re fewer people going out drinking, but if you are going out in a group drinking I’d always say to have a designated driver. Have that one person who is going to not drink so you don’t have the potential of somebody having had one and then wanting to drive.

“If you are having a drink the night before, stop early enough if you know you’re going to be driving in the morning. You don’t want to be drinking until 2am knowing that you’re going to start driving at 7am or 8am.

“You get the people who don’t want to admit they’ve got a drink problem as well and are maybe trying to hide it from people.

“‘I was just nipping to the shop because I’d ran out of drink’ or ‘I didn’t realise I’d be over the limit’ – all these excuses are very common.”

PC Cameron also stressed the importance of the police having a positive relationship with motorists, particularly young ones.

He explained: “There are a lot of younger drivers and we try to get positive interaction with them so they’re not thinking of us as the enemy. We want them to understand that we’re here to keep them safe on the road as well.

“Generally 90% of the public are very positive. I think it’s very few and far between you get somebody who is negative about being stopped.

“Even if we are charging them with something, a lot of people will almost thank us and aren’t negative.

“Most folk are very positive, especially the ones who maybe weren’t aware of issues such as if you’ve stopped someone and pointed out their tyre needs changed or pointed out that their lights are out.”