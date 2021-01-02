Police join forces with children’s charity to help Aberdeen families

Police in Aberdeen have worked with a major children’s charity to spread some festive cheer.

Officers teamed up with Action for Children to deliver Christmas presents to families across the Granite City.

The gifts were collected as part of a giving tree scheme with police then helping to drop them off.

As well as handing out presents to families, Action for Children staff are also providing food vouchers thanks to cash raised by the charity’s Covid-19 Emergency Appeal.

Constable Gary Forbes from Police Scotland’s Priority Families Service said: “Police Scotland works in partnership with Action for Children to support families in the North East to help improve life outcomes for children and parents.

“This Christmas, we worked alongside the charity to help deliver presents donated from the Giving Tree for families across the city.

“We hope this has helped bring some happiness and festive cheer for what has been an extremely difficult year for everyone.”

Paul Carberry, Action for Children Director for Scotland, said: “We are very grateful to the Giving Tree for the donation of presents, which will bring some much-needed festive cheer to the families we support in Aberdeen and for local Police officers for helping distribute these gifts.

“The families are so grateful, it has been an incredibly difficult year for them, and the presents will make a huge difference and allow them to enjoy Christmas.”

“2020 has been a very difficult year for everyone. Here in Aberdeen and the north-east, and across Scotland, we support some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged families.

“Many of these families were on the cusp of crisis before coronavirus but have found themselves in even more challenging circumstances the longer the pandemic has gone on.

“Thanks to the Scottish Government’s Wellbeing Fund and our own emergency appeal, we have been able to distribute vouchers to families to buy food while also providing money to pay for bills.

“Thanks to the generous donations of people here in Aberdeen and across Scotland, we can continue to deliver this much-needed support over the festive period.

“We hope that this means families will no longer have to make the heart-breaking choice between putting food on the table or putting money in the meter to keep the home warm.”