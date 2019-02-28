Police issue warning to Rangers fans coming to Pittodrie without tickets

Police have vowed to run a “robust” operation at a crunch football match after a fans’ group called for 2,000 ticketless fans to attend.

Aberdeen host Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday and some away fans think their 2,000 ticket allocation is too low.

Bridgeton Loyal Rangers Supporters Club, which often refers to Rangers fans by their nickname Bears, wants supporters to travel to the Granite City without tickets.

The group said in a statement: “Both the clubs and police will suddenly take notice of the thought of 2,000 Bears running around Aberdeen without tickets.”

It added: “We have come to the conclusion that for supporters’ club concerns about how we are treated to be recognised and acknowledged, it is now time for direct action and we are calling on fellow supporters’ clubs to run buses to Aberdeen regardless of ticket allocation.

“We will inform Rangers, Aberdeen and the police we expect over 4,000 supporters to attend.

“If we get the numbers to attend I’m sure they would think twice about cutting our rightful allocation (in future).”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is understood police have put measures in place to deal with hundreds of ticketless Rangers fans.

Sunday’s match commander Superintendent Richard Craig, pictured, said: “Additional officers will be on duty across the north-east and in the stadium on Sunday and they will be supported by specialist resources from across Police Scotland.

“In partnership with Aberdeen FC, we will have a robust ticketing operation in place to ensure the safety of all spectators in and around the stadium.”

Visiting clubs used to get 4,000 tickets at Pittodrie for cup games but the South Stand segregation line has since moved and Aberdeen City Council has changed the stadium safety certificate, halving the allocation.

An Aberdeen FC spokesman said the club did not want to comment.