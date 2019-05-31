Police issue warning to north-east farmers after thieves target properties

Police officers are asking rural landowners and farmers to be vigilant after a number of properties have been targeted in the past week.

Farms in the Dyke area of Forres and Deskford area of Buckie were targeted earlier this week, with £4,000 of goods being taken.

Between Monday evening and Wednesday evening, tools, animal feed and weedkiller was taken.

Chemicals were also taken from a farm in the Westerton area of Meikle Wartle between Friday May 17 and Saturday May 25.

The herbicides which were taken have been valued at around £10,000.

Officers in the north-east are now working with colleagues in the Highlands and Islands Division, following a similar occurrence on the Black Isle, involving the theft of chemicals along with a GPS system for a tractor.

The theft took place after a storage building was forced open.

PC Jamie Barclay said: “To have so many similar thefts take place in the region in such a short space of time is extremely rare and therefore very concerning.

“Rural communities are generally very safe places in which to live and work however the nature of the environment and way of life means that visible security measures can be essential if you want to prevent crime.

“Police Scotland’s website has some useful advice and crime prevention tips which can be found here.

“I appeal to anyone with information about these crimes to get in touch as soon as possible by calling Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

“Please quote reference number CF0133750519.”