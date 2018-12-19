Police issue warning to Dons fans ahead of Hearts and Celtic games

A police boss has warned football fans in the north-east to enjoy festive games responsibly.

The Dons will play Hearts and Celtic at home on Saturday and Boxing Day respectively, then face a trip to Livingston on December 29.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins, of Police Scotland, said: “The vast majority of fans attend the match, support their team and enjoy the occasion and atmosphere.

“However, we are all too aware of well-documented incidents of dangerous, criminal and antisocial behaviour at football matches.

“Planning for these exciting festive fixtures is under way and Police Scotland is working closely with the clubs, and their partners, to make sure supporters can go, watch, and get home from their chosen match safely.”

The police service has reminded fans it is illegal to drink on the street, as well as to try to bring alcohol into any stadium, along with any pyrotechnic devices such as flares.