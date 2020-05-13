Police issue warning over planned anti-lockdown gathering in Aberdeen

Police have urged members of the public not to attend an anti-lockdown gathering planned for Aberdeen this weekend.

Flyers have been distributed on social media encouraging people to attend the protest against coronavirus measures.

The leaflets call on people to be “part of the largest mass gathering since the lockdown”.

Similar events are planned in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.

The leaflets state: “We say no to the Coronavirus Bill, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal, and no to the unlawful lockdown.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of these leaflets and would strongly urge people not to take part.

“The Scottish Government’s guidance is clear – people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.

“Public gatherings of more than two people, with limited exceptions, are prohibited.”

The Evening Express has deliberately omitted the name of the group organising the gathering and the time and location of the planned event from this report to refrain from encouraging people to attend.