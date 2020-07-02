Police issue warning over doorstep crime in Aberdeen community

Police in an Aberdeen community have launched a campaign urging residents to be aware of doorstep crime.

Officers in the west of the city are continuing to battle forms of the crime, including rogue traders, and run annual appeals to encourage people to be aware.

A new campaign has been launched for 2020, urging residents to be on the lookout for signs of rogue traders in a bid to stop doorstep crime.

Police Scotland, in a report to Braeside and Mannofield Community Council, said: “Doorstep crime is a problem that continues to plague our communities year on year. These incidents can have a devastating and lasting effect on victims from disruption to their homes, or property and financial loss that impacts heavily on their emotional wellbeing and health.

“This is why we feel it is so important to run a yearly Shut Out Scammers campaign, in our effort to raise awareness and provide guidance on the matter of doorstep crime.

“This year’s campaign, titled ‘It is not easy to spot a rogue trader’, aims to highlight the signs to look out for when trying to identify a rogue trader or bogus caller at your door, and the support mechanisms available to help you do this.”

Residents are urged to call 101 to report suspected rogue traders, or 999 if they feel threatened.