Police issue warning after vehicles stolen in north-east

Police have warned people to be vigilant following vehicle thefts across the north-east.

A white Audi Q5 was stolen from Morningside Terrace in Aberdeen on Monday night along with a green Volvo V70 from Broomhill Road and a red Honda CRF from Langdykes Drive in Cove.

All three vehicles were recovered in the Mastrick and Northfield areas.

Police said two Ifor Williams trailers were also swiped from a Stonehaven farm on Sunday night.

They’re also investigating the theft of a junior white and orange bike and an adult orange and white bike from Kintore.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said the vehicles were stolen by culprits sneaking into unlocked properties and taking off with the keys.

He said: “We are continually urging the public to lock their doors and keep their vehicle keys hidden.

“If your vehicle is stolen there is no guarantee you will get it back in the same state that you left it and that your insurance company will be sympathetic if you have left your front door unlocked.

“Thieves are opportunistic and look for unlocked house doors to sneak into and take vehicle keys.”