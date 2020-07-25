Police issue warning after north-east businesses targeted by scammer

Police are urging shopworkers to be vigilant after businesses in the north-east were targeted by a ‘ringing the changes’ scam.

Between July 21 and 23 a man visited a supermarket and in-store post offices in Elgin, Fraserburgh and Peterhead and asked for larger notes for his smaller denomination notes.

Police said he then cancelled the transaction but only handed back some of the money, without the cashier realising and it was only discovered after he left the store.

Detective Constable John Pinder, Fraserburgh CID Proactive, said: “This is what’s called a ‘ringing the changes’ scam and it involves a person requesting that large notes be changed into smaller notes then changing their mind or distracting the cashier to get back more money than they gave, or take money without the cashier noticing.

“We are urging shopkeepers to be extra vigilant if you are asked to change large sums of money by a member of the public. If it’s within store policy to do so, we’d advise calling a colleague or supervisor over to double-check this.

“We’re also asking anyone with information about these incidents, who maybe had this happen or an attempt at it but who have not yet advised police, to call us.

“Please contact officers at Fraserburgh Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 3442 of 21 July 2020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”