Police issue warning after men seen climbing dangerous north-east cliffs

Police have issued a warning to north-east residents after two men were seen climbing a dangerous cliff.

The coastguard and police officers were called out to Dunnottar Castle this afternoon following reports of people climbing on cliffs nearby.

They traced two men in their twenties safe and well, with a dog unit and castle staff also helping in the search.

Now, police have warned against people climbing the cliffs, due to the danger they could put themselves in.

PC Ashley Stewart, based at Stonehaven Police Station, said: “We received a report around 1.10pm on Wednesday, 24 June, of people within Dunnottar Castle and climbing on cliffs nearby.

“This resulted in a police response which included the dog unit alongside castle staff and the coastguard. Two men in their twenties were traced safe and well.

“It was established no crime was committed and nobody was injured however cliff climbing is extremely dangerous.

“Not only are people putting themselves at risk but also emergency services who have to respond to these reports to check for any criminality and welfare issues.

“I would encourage people not to go to the cliff area for their own safety and consider the potential impact on emergency services.”

A statement from Buchan Coastguard read: “Whilst we have some truly spectacular coastline in our area, we would like to remind the public of the risks involved exploring areas that stray from designated paths.

“Climbing cliffs out-with local climbing areas and without the proper equipment and knowledge to do so can result in severe injury. Falling rock and cliff edge erosion can also present significant dangers. We also encourage you to keep your four legged friends on a lead when walking along our beautiful coastline.”