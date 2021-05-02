Police issue property warning as man, 37, charged following thefts

A man has been charged after two north-east streets were hit by a spate of overnight thefts.

Police say items were nabbed from properties on Gordon Terrace and Schoolhill Road, Ellon, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 37-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the thefts.

Officers say crimes of this nature in the Aberdeenshire town are “rare” and are urging residents to keep the cars and sheds locked.

PC Lewis Ingram said: “Ellon is a safe place to live and work, where incidents of property being stolen from vehicles and outbuildings remains rare.

“I would appeal for residents to remain vigilant when it comes vehicle security and encourage them to park in well-lit areas, double-check their vehicles are locked, close windows, remove valuables and remove any trace of the presence of electronic equipment, such as sat-nav suction cups from windows.

“These simple steps can deter an opportunistic thief.

“Stolen property was recovered as part of our inquiries into this weekend’s thefts and residents are asked to check whether any items are missing or out of place from their vehicles or outbuildings.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the Ellon thefts is asking to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0672 of May 1.