Police issue new appeal six-weeks after Aberdeen shop worker has handbag stolen at knifepoint

Police have today issued a new appeal six-weeks after an assault and robbery at an Aberdeen shop.

CCTV images of a man officers wish to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened at L&M Stores on Hutcheon Street on July 2, have been reshared.

In the incident, which took place at 3am, a member of staff was threatened with a blade and had her handbag stolen.

The man in the images is described as wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit trousers with a black stripe down the outside of the thigh, black beanie hat with small white logo on the front, white face mask and black gloves.

He also appears to have his left ear pierced and a tattoo to the left side of his neck.

Speaking last month, Detective Constable Kelly Green, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would urge the man in the image, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone who has any information, to contact police as soon as possible.”