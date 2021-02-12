Police issue appeal for missing Moray teenager

Police are seeking information to help them trace a 17-year-old who was reported missing in Elgin earlier this evening.

Grant Rowand was last seen at an address in the Newton area, west of the Moray town, at around 6pm.

He left on foot, and there is now growing concern for his welfare.

There is no indication of what direction he may have gone in, though he is known to walk for long distances.

Grant is 5ft 10in tall, with a slim build and brown hair, and he was wearing a dark Regatta jacket and light jogging bottoms when last seen.

He is also believed to have had a dark rucksack with him.

Officers have asked the public to check garages and outbuildings around the Elgin area in case the teenager has sought shelter.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or can offer more information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference 2723 of 12 February.