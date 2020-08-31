Police issue appeal after WW2-era Jeep stolen from Aberdeen farm

Police are appealing for information after a World War Two-era jeep was stolen from an Aberdeen farm.

Detectives in Aberdeen are continuing appeals for information after a 1944 green Willis MB Jeep, registration number 264XUE, was taken from the Blairs area.

The incident happened between 8am on August 26 and 11am on August 27.

The 1944 Willis MB Jeep and a number of other items, including a black and white caravan awning.

Detective Constable Katy-Jo Reid of the Aberdeen Proactive CID said: “I am appealing to the public who live in and around the Blairs area of Aberdeen to come forward if they have any private CCTV, doorbell camera or dash camera footage which may be of use to the inquiry.

“I am also appealing for anyone who has seen a similar vehicle being driven or transported in the local area or nationally to contact police.”

Anyone with information relating to this crime, where the vehicle may have been taken or where the vehicle is currently being stored, should contact police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 3499 of August 27.