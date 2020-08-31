Police issue advice to north-east drinkers after lockdown lifted

Police in the north-east have issued a reminder to residents to ensure they stay safe while drinking alcohol.

Bars and pubs in Aberdeen have been permitted to reopen after the city’s local lockdown was lifted last week.

Now Police Scotland have issued advice to the public on staying safe while enjoying a night out.

In a report to Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council, police said: “With beer gardens and bars now open, many of us are looking forward to a night out with friends.

“However, it is important to drink responsibly and put your safety and the safety of others first.

“Overindulgence in alcohol can impact on your behaviour, your mind, and your self-control.

“Drinking too much can make you vulnerable to becoming a victim of crime as well as getting involved in altercations which can ruin two lives.”