Police issue advice ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations across north-east

Police in the north-east have issued advice ahead of tonight’s Hogmanay celebrations.

People planning on heading out to some of the many events planned this evening are reminded to make sure they enjoy themselves in a ‘safe and responsible manner’.

The officer in charge of policing the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Aberdeen, Inspector Vicky Stables, is also reminding people to plan ahead and dress sensibly.

Revellers are also encouraged to make sure they know how they’re getting home, whether that’s booking a taxi, arranging a lift, or checking out bus timetables.

Inspector Stables has also warned people of the risks of drink and drug driving saying “our advice remains resolute; if you need to drive then do not drink alcohol at all – there really is no safe limit.”

Inspector Stables said: “The north-east is a vibrant place to live, work and visit and as you would expect a number of events have been planned across the region to celebrate Hogmanay.

“This includes live music and fireworks in Aberdeen city centre and the Stonehaven Fireballs event.

“There are also a number of events planned in local communities and many folk will have their own celebrations organised be that going out to a bar or hotel or seeing in the New Year with friends and family at someone’s home.

“As with every other day of the year police and the other emergency services will be on duty and we will be carrying out additional patrols in support of the various organised events.

“I want to encourage everyone to enjoy their celebrations but to do so in a safe and responsible manner.

“Attending an organised event or fireworks display is the safest way to celebrate Hogmanay.

“Aberdeen City Council supported by Police Scotland has been planning the Hogmanay event for many months along with our partners to ensure people can attend the events and enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

“I have some advice to offer to help you make the most of your night.

“If you are planning to go out or attend an outdoor celebration for part or all of the evening ensure you are dressed for the weather which at this time of the year is typically cold and changeable.

“Please also make sure you know how you will get home safely.

“Book a taxi in advance, arrange a lift or plan which bus you are going to get in advance.

“Know your limits, stick with your friends, and look after each other and your belongings. Don’t leave your valuables or your drinks unattended.

“Don’t forget that if you have been drinking you may still be over the limit the next day so if you are planning to travel arrange transport ahead so you can avoid driving.

“Patrols are in place to tackle the small minority of reckless road users who continue to break the law but also to remind the general public that drink or drug driving is never worth the risk.

“Our advice remains resolute; if you need to drive then do not drink alcohol at all – there really is no safe limit.

“If you choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as endangering the safety of others, you run the risk of being caught and reported to the court.

“You will be disqualified from driving for a minimum period of 12 months, obtain a criminal record and in some cases your vehicle could be subject to forfeiture.

“Getting caught will also have wider and serious implications in other areas of your life.

“There will be an increased police presence at the organised events and any disorder will be dealt with appropriately.

“If you have any concerns speak to any officer or member of security or staff.

“Whatever your plans are to see in 2019 I hope you have a great time and wish you all the very best for the year to come.”