Police investigation underway after ‘incident’ at Aberdeen shopping centre

A Police investigation is underway after an “incident” at an Aberdeen shopping centre in the early hours of this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland is investigating an incident that occurred at the St Nicolas Centre in the early hours of this morning.

“At this stage inquiries are ongoing and nothing further can be released.”

Two police cars were parked at the scene this morning – one on Flourmill Lane and another on Upperkirkgate.

Police have cordoned off the Roof Garden area at either entrance.

One officer was standing guard by police tape at the top of the rainbow steps near the Oor Wullie statue.

Another officer stood by police tape at the other entrance, next to the Kirk of St Nicholas graveyard.

The shopping centre itself, which is part of the Bon Accord Centre, is open as usual and traffic on Upperkikgate is not affected.

Staff from the centre could be seen assisting police this morning.

Marcus Webster, 29, of Westhill, said: “I came in to town early today to do some shopping and saw the tape.

“Police have said it might be some time before they are able to remove the cordon.

“You just hope it’s nothing too serious.”