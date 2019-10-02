Police investigation launched after thieves target cars

Police have launched a probe into a spate of thefts from unlocked cars in the city.

Vehicles in Cove Bay have been targeted with personal items like phones, wallets and cash being stolen.

Officers said it happened overnight between Tuesday, October 1 and today.

The force have appeal for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, Aberdeen CID, said: “Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage within Earns Heugh Circle, Cove Place, Cove Gardens, Partan Skelly Way, Scylla Grove, Syclla Gardens, Whitehills Place and the surrounding streets.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of ensuring that your vehicles are secured and that any expensive personal items are removed from your vehicle overnight.

“By taking simple steps, this will reduce the chance of you being a victim of crime and will ultimately disrupt the criminal behaviour of those responsible.

“We would ask anyone with any information surrounding these incidents to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2083 of Wednesday, October 2 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.