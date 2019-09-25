Police investigation launched after car stolen from north-east street

Thieves stole a car from a north-east street – and police believe the theft could be linked to two suspicious incidents.

Detectives said thieves got into a silver Volkswagen Passat on Auchlee Gardens in Portlethen at some point between 11pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

Two people living nearby told police someone had opened their vehicles and looked through items inside.

Police believe those two incidents are linked to the theft of the Passat.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

They are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to call 101.

The Passat’s registration is SC13 HNK.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following these incidents, officers are reminding people to make sure they lock both their car and their garage, and keep any valuables out of sight.”

Visit tinyurl.com/policescotlandsafety for more information.