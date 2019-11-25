Police investigation after thieves steal thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes from Aberdeen supermarket

Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen from a city supermarket in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Three people targeted the Sainsbury’s store on Rosemount Place at around 2.20am.

A police investigation is under way with officers appealing for witnesses as well as motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Dougie Mackay from Queen Street Police Station said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Rosemount area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

“The people responsible stole a significant number of cigarette packets, so it is likely that they will try to sell these on in the next few days. If somebody has approached you offering to sell you cigarettes, please let police know.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area around the time to review any dashcam footage and report anything which may be of use to us.”

Any witnesses can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0606 of November 24.