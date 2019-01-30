Police investigating sudden death of infant in Aberdeen

Police are investigating the sudden death of an infant in Aberdeen.

The child was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after police and ambulance crews were called to a property on Heathryfold Circle.

Police Scotland were still stationed outside the property last night.

It is understood the death was a medical matter.

A police spokeswoman said: “There has been a sudden death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, however inquiries are ongoing.

“There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.43am on Saturday to attend an address at Heathryfold Circle in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic response unit and Wildcat responder and were on scene within three minutes.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”