Police investigating sudden death of infant in Aberdeen

by Craig Paton
30/01/2019, 5:13 pm Updated: 30/01/2019, 6:02 pm
Police are investigating the sudden death of an infant in Aberdeen.

The child was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after police and ambulance crews were called to a property on Heathryfold Circle.

Police Scotland were still stationed outside the property last night.

It is understood the death was a medical matter.

A police spokeswoman said: “There has been a sudden death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, however inquiries are ongoing.

“There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.43am on Saturday to attend an address at Heathryfold Circle in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic response unit and Wildcat responder and were on scene within three minutes.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

 

 

