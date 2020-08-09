Police investigating sheep worrying in Aberdeen after animal fatally wounded

Police are appealing for information after a sheep in Aberdeen was killed with injuries consistent with being bitten by a dog.

Officers in the Bucksburn and Kingswells areas of the city are investigating two incidents of sheep worrying which occurred between July 2 and August 2.

On both occasions sheep were left with injuries consistent with dog bites, and unfortunately one sheep was fatally wounded.

A police spokesman said “Instances of sheep worrying cause a great amount of personal heartache and often substantial financial loss to farmers.

“Anyone exercising their dogs should make sure they keep their pets on a lead and under close control when walking near livestock.

“In any cases of sheep worrying, dog owners are liable to prosecution for failing to have control of their dog.

“We would urge anyone who believes they may have information relating to this incident to contact 101 quoting incident CF0173630820 or call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”