Police investigating after Stonehaven shop broken into

Police are appealing for information after a shop in Stonehaven was broken into in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at the Co-op on David Street in Stonehaven at around 3.50am on Wednesday October 27.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a theft by housebreaking at a premises on David Street in Stonehaven around 3.50am on Wednesday October 27.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information or anyone in the area with private CCTV footage or dash-cam footage is asked to contact the police on 101.