Police investigating after cancer charity shop broken into in Peterhead

Police are appealing for information after a cancer charity shop was broken into in Peterhead.

The incident, at the Cancer Research shop in the north-east town, was reported to authorities this morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.40am on Saturday October 17, to a report of a business premises on Drummers Corner, Peterhead, being broken into overnight.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Peter Chapman described this incident as “despicable and cowardly.”

He said: “To target a Cancer Research charity shop in this way is absolutely despicable and cowardly.

“Charities have been hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and it’s sickening to see this happen to the Peterhead branch.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact police immediately.

“It’s important those responsible for this incident are caught and dealt with.”