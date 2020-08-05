Police investigate youths causing trouble at north-east fishing spots

Police are investigating a number of incidents affecting the north-east salmon fishing industry, including vandalism.

A group of youths sourced a pink flamingo at Marykirk and rode into the rapids in the main river despite being advised to steer clear of fishermen.

This placed themselves in danger of rocks, the natural current and the angler’s hooks and lines.

A second incident took place at Kinnaber Fishings, whereby youths vandalised a car by running over it and smashing the windscreen.

Names have been provided by members of the public but further information is still requested.

The two locations of these incidents are privately leased areas for salmon fishing, with the youths warned they are affecting a multi-million pound industry and putting themselves in danger.

PC Marc Camus, of the Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “It’s understandable that people want to enjoy the water, but basic safety principles exist that are there to protect yourself and those using the river in a responsible manner.

“Youths attending, throwing waste, and other rubbish into the river will not be tolerated.

“The implementation of CCTV and motion detector equipment will hopefully capture the main culprits before the waterways are polluted and businesses damaged”.

Police would urge anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 2908 of 16 July 2020 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.