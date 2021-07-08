Police investigate verbal assault on 15-year-old girl at Aberdeen bus station

Police are trying to trace a woman who helped a young girl after she was verbally assaulted at Aberdeen bus station.

The 15-year-old was reportedly verbally harassed by a man in his 30s at about 12.10pm on June 14.

After the incident, a woman in her 30s asked the teen if she was OK.

Police are now keen to trace her as they continue their investigation, and appealed for her to come forward. She has long dark hair and was wearing a black jacket.

Meanwhile, the culprit is described as being black African, and at the time he was wearing a striped green jumper and navy jeans.

PC Brendan Brands said: “We’re keen to speak to this woman as it’s possible she may have information about what happened. I would appeal to her to contact us.

“Our inquiries have been ongoing as we try to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1641 of 14 June.