Police are investigating after the sudden death of a man in the city.

Officers were called to Linksfield Road in the Old Aberdeen area at around 7.45pm on Saturday after receiving reports of an incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Saturday evening at about 7.45pm, police were called to the scene of the sudden death of a man on Linksfield Road in Aberdeen.

“Officers are at the moment treating the man’s death as unexplained.

“Police inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”