Police investigate theft from car in Aberdeen

An investigation has been launched by police after a theft from a car in Aberdeen.

Officers are following a “positive line of inquiry” after reports of the theft on Cairnfield Crescent in the Granite City at 4am yesterday.

It is understood police are looking to track two men in relation with the incident who were last seen heading towards the Heathryfold area of the city.

Anyone with information has been urged to get in touch with officers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokesman for police said: “We can confirm that an investigation is under way following a report of a break in to a car in the Cairnfield Crescent area around 4am on Monday.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry and appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident 8012 of October 28.

“Alternatively anonymous reports can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”