Mass gathering of 75 cars in Elgin retail park included drivers speeding and with no insurance

More than 75 cars attended a mass gathering in the Springfield Retail Park in Elgin on Saturday night.

The North East Road Police Unit are continuing investigations into the gathering which they were aware of in advance.

Officers detected 11 road traffic offences on June 19, including speeding, careless driving and cars without insurance or an MOT.

One man was also arrested and charged with drug possession.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “We were aware of this event in advance and always try to identify and engage with organisers to offer suitable advice.

“Whilst disappointed that this event went ahead at a time when mass gatherings are not allowed, we ensured that an appropriate police response was put in place to deter and detect offences taking place and provide public reassurance.”

Not the first gathering

The gathering in Elgin is the third car meet to take place in the north-east within the last three weeks.

Officers charged 13 men following a mass car gathering at Queens Link Leisure Park in Aberdeen on Saturday May 29.

More than 80 vehicles were involved in the “Aberdeen mini-meet” which organisers publicised over social media.

Videos showed cars performing noisy burnouts while people held the vehicles in place and motorcyclists doing wheelies as they drove away from the police.

Some of the drivers involved have had their cars seized under antisocial driving legislation.

Sgt Deans added: “These meets have been held in public car parks that are in close proximity to shops and leisure facilities and have significantly impacted members of the community looking to make legitimate use of the facilities.

“We will continue to engage with organisers to discourage such events from taking place and any offences detected will be dealt with appropriately.”