Police investigate hoax call to north-east Coastguard and lifeboat crews

Police are investigating after a hoax call was made to Coastguard and lifeboat crews in the north-east.

The RNLI team from Buckie and Coastguard crews from Buckie and Burghead, as well as a rescue helicopter from Inverness, were called after a report of a “sinking” boat off Lossiemouth at 7.40am yesterday.

However, it has now been reported to Police Scotland as a hoax.

Sergeant Mark Bayliss said: “We are liaising with the Coastguard and RNLI following a call made this morning reporting a vessel in difficulty.

“Any reports of distress to the emergency services will be taken seriously and it is disappointing that individuals abuse this response, which takes up valuable resources.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 721 of July 29, or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”