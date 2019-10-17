Police investigate break-in at Aberdeen church

Police are investigating a break in at an Aberdeen church.

The incident, at the Methodist Church on Crown Terrace, Aberdeen, occurred between 10am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday.

No items appear to have been taken, although damage was caused to the fixtures and fittings.

Police Scotland are keen for anyone who would have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the church, in particular Crown Lane, to come forward and call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0646 of 15 October.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.