Police investigate assault in north-east park

Police are appealing for information after two men were injured in an unprovoked attack involving youths at a north-east park.

Officers have asked members of the public to come forward if they have information on the group, who were involved in the incident near the Deanshaugh footbridge at Cooper Park in Elgin.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Friday August 2.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Police are appealing for information regarding a large group of youths who were involved in an incident at Cooper Park, Elgin, near to the Deanshaugh Footbridge, at 11.45pm on Friday August 2.

“Two males suffered minor injuries in an unprovoked assault by members of the group who were all local males aged between 14-18 years old.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0002 of 3 August.”