Police investigate after sheep found dead in an Aberdeenshire field

Police are investigating after sheep were found dead after being run over in an Aberdeenshire field.

Three sheep were found killed in a field in the Blackhills area of Peterhead.

Police believe that the animals were hit by a “non-agricultural vehicle” between Friday at 5pm and Saturday morning at around 8am.

The force are asking anyone who may have seen a non-agricultural vehicle being driven off road in the area to contact them on their 101 number.

In a statement, police said: “Police Scotland are making inquiries into an incident whereby three sheep were found dead in a field in the Blackhills area of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

“They are believed to have been struck by a non agricultural vehicle.

“The incident occurred between Friday 1 October 2021 at 5pm and Saturday 2 October 2021 at 8am.

“Anyone who has seen any non agricultural vehicles being driven off road in the area or has any information is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting crime reference 0231541021.

“An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”