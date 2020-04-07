Police investigate after north-east OAP’s freezer ransacked and essential supplies stolen

A pensioner woke up to find thieves had ransacked her freezer, sparking a police appeal.

The woman, who is in her late 70s, went into her garden shed at her home on Depot Road, Huntly, yesterday morning and discovered criminals had forced their way in and stolen a quantity of food.

She reported the crime to police who have launched an investigation.

Her family have graciously turned down appeals of help from the community as they have been able to buy replacements for her.

However, the woman’s loved ones have not been able to visit her since the theft took place due to her age and social-distancing guidance.

Speaking on social media, the woman’s daughter said the incident had left her “absolutely raging”.

She added: “My poor mum who is in her late 70s had a break-in on Monday night.

“She had a chest freezer in her shed secured with a padlock.

“This was cut with bolt cutters through the night and her freezer emptied of the essential supplies she had had delivered.

“At a time when people are meant to be being kind, this is the lowest of the low.”

She added: “She has been following the rules of self isolation and now has had to have police into her house to help. Please be aware, everyone.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are appealing for information after a break-in to a garden shed in Huntly.

“The incident happened at a property on Depot Road between 10pm on Sunday and 6am yesterday.

“A number of foodstuffs were stolen from a freezer within the shed.”

PC Mark Hammond added: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing. I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area overnight to let us know.

“In particular we would urge anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV to let us know if you have recorded anything of note.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0616 of April 6.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The victim’s daughter thanked people who had offered support to her mother and for their messages.

She added: “I’ll let my mum know.

“It might lift her spirits that thankfully these people are the minority and not the majority.

“Our family are looking out for her and getting more supplies to her.

“The police were great.”