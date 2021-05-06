Police investigate after man spotted flying drone near RAF Lossiemouth

Police are investigating after a man flew a drone near RAF Lossiemouth to “take footage of jets landing” at the base.

The man, believed to be in his early forties, was spotted in the vicinity of South Covesea Terrace at around 1pm on April 29.

Police say he “indicated” he was filming jets, but an investigation is taking place to establish the full circumstances behind his behaviour.

They are asking anyone who might have seen the man, or who might recognise his description, to get in touch.

He was around 6ft, of larger build with short black hair, and was wearing blue jogging bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers.

The man also spoke with an English accent.

PC Lisa Duncan said: “The man indicated that he was looking to take footage of jets landing at RAF Lossiemouth. We were called but we were unable to trace him following a check of the area.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who believes they saw this man or if you recognise yourself from the description to come forward.

“We would also urge anyone flying a drone to ensure they are familiar with the permissions required in certain areas to ensure you are using your device safely and legally.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1529 of 29 April.”